Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae's No Gain No Love enjoys slight increase in viewership ratings during Chuseok holiday

Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae's No Gain No Love managed to grab an increase in viewership ratings amid the Chuseok holidays. The project has been garnering a lot of love and attention internationally for the portrayal of the strong female lead and the chemistry shared between the actors. Here is a look at the viewership rating for this Tuesday, which is September 17.

According to Nielsen Korea, No Gain No Love with Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae scored a nationwide average viewership rating of 2.9 percent. This is a slight increase from the previous episode which received 2.6 percent. The drama also took the first spot in its timeslot across all cable channels.

tvN's No Gain No Love premiered on August 26. There are 12 episodes in total, which air every Monday and Tuesday.

Shin Min Ah plays the role of Son Ha Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook to get the promotion.

Kim Jung Sik directed the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later, and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life. Shin Min Ah and Lee Sang Yi have previously worked together in Hometown Cha Cha Cha and reunited for this project.

The spin-off of the drama CEO's Menu has also been confirmed with the second on-screen lead couple, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun. CEO's menu is also scheduled to release in 2024.

