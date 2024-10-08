9 Im Si Wan movies and TV shows

Im Si Wan is one of the most well-known actors in South Korean entertainment who has proved his acting skills both on the big screen and small screen. In this listicle, let’s look at some of the best Im Si Wan movies and TV shows that showcase his ability to embody different characters. Whether portraying a hardworking office employee in Misaeng: Incomplete Life, a conflicted prince in The King in Love, or a cunning villain in Emergency Declaration, the actor has time and again been able to tackle any role with grace and skill.

9 best Im Si Wan movies and TV shows

1. Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Cast: Im Si Wan, Lee Sung Min, Kang So Ra, Kang Ha Neul

Director: Kim Won Suk

Runtime: 20 episodes, 60 minutes each

Genre: Workplace, Drama

Release Year: 2014

Im Si Wan shines in this critically acclaimed drama as Jang Geu Rae, a former Go player who joins a trading company. Lacking formal qualifications, Jang faces various challenges in the harsh corporate world, but his perseverance and teamwork help him navigate through. Misaeng is a poignant exploration of modern-day office life and personal growth, making it a must-watch for fans of Im Si Wan’s emotional acting and character development.

2. The King in Love

Cast: Im Si Wan, Yoona, Hong Jong Hyun

Director: Kim Sang Hyup

Runtime: 40 episodes, 35 minutes each

Genre: Historical, Romance

Release Year: 2017

Set in the Goryeo Dynasty, The King in Love tells the story of Crown Prince Wang Won (Im Si Wan), his best friend Wang Rin (Hong Jong Hyun), and the woman they both love, Eun San (Yoona). The love triangle unfolds against a backdrop of political intrigue and royal drama. Im Si Wan captivates with his portrayal of the intelligent yet conflicted prince, balancing ambition and loyalty.

3. Strangers from Hell

Cast: Im Si Wan, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Jung Eun

Director: Lee Chang Hee

Runtime: 10 episodes, 60 minutes each

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Horror

Release Year: 2019

In Strangers from Hell, Im Si Wan plays Yoon Jong Woo, a young man who moves to Seoul for work and ends up staying in a mysterious, eerie apartment building. As strange and unsettling events unfold, he finds himself caught in a nightmarish web involving his creepy neighbors. The psychological tension is palpable throughout, and Im Si Wan masterfully portrays the descent into paranoia and fear.

4. Run On

Cast: Im Si Wan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung, Kang Tae Oh

Director: Lee Jae Hoon

Runtime: 16 episodes, 70 minutes each

Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2020–2021

Run On follows the story of Ki Seon Gyeom (Im Si Wan), a former track-and-field athlete who becomes a sports agent. He crosses paths with Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a passionate subtitle translator. As they navigate their individual careers, they grow closer and develop a unique relationship. Im Si Wan’s portrayal of the soft-spoken, thoughtful Seon Gyeom gives this romantic drama a fresh and heartwarming vibe.

5. Tracer

Cast: Im Si Wan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo

Director: Lee Seung Young

Runtime: 16 episodes, 60 minutes each

Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime

Release Year: 2022

In Tracer, Im Si Wan stars as Hwang Dong Joo, the new team manager of the Seoul Regional Office's Tax Bureau, determined to root out corruption and fraud. As he investigates financial crimes, he faces opposition from powerful figures, but his cunning and persistence push him forward. This fast-paced thriller showcases Im Si Wan’s versatility, as he handles intense action and gripping moments with finesse.

6. Boyhood

Cast: Im Si Wan, Ahn Sung Ki, Kim You Jung

Director: Park Jang Yoon

Runtime: 112 minutes

Genre: Drama, Coming-of-Age

Release Year: 2014

Boyhood centers on a young boy named Joon Hyuk (Im Si Wan), who navigates adolescence while dealing with difficult family circumstances. The film explores themes of growth, struggle, and the emotional bonds between generations. Im Si Wan delivers a moving performance, making this coming-of-age film a heartfelt and memorable watch.

7. The Attorney

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Im Si Wan, Kim Young Ae

Director: Yang Woo Suk

Runtime: 127 minutes

Genre: Legal Drama

Release Year: 2013

In The Attorney, Im Si Wan plays Park Jin Woo, a college student falsely accused of being a North Korean spy during the Chun Doo Hwan dictatorship. His lawyer, Song Woo Seok (Song Kang Ho), takes on the case despite the risk to his career. This legal drama, based on true events, is a powerful indictment of political injustice. Im Si Wan’s portrayal of the vulnerable yet resilient Jin Woo earned him critical praise.

8. Emergency Declaration

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Im Si Wan

Director: Han Jae Rim

Runtime: 140 minutes

Genre: Disaster, Thriller

Release Year: 2022

Emergency Declaration is a high-stakes disaster thriller set aboard a commercial airplane. Im Si Wan plays Jin Seok, a mysterious passenger whose actions cause chaos during the flight. As the plane’s crew and passengers scramble to deal with a life-threatening situation, tension builds in every scene. Im Si Wan’s chilling portrayal of a villainous character adds a new dimension to his acting range, making him stand out among the ensemble cast.

9. Boston 1947

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Im Si Wan, Bae Sung Woo

Director: Kang Je Kyu

Runtime: 108 minutes

Genre: Sports Drama

Release Year: 2023

Set in post-World War II, Boston 1947 follows the journey of Korean athletes who participate in the Boston Marathon—the first international marathon since the war. Im Si Wan portrays Suh Yun Bok, an athlete determined to bring pride to his war-torn country. The film combines national pride with personal struggle, as the runners aim to overcome incredible odds. Im Si Wan’s performance as a resilient athlete adds emotional depth to this sports drama.