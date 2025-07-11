Hailey Bieber Claps Back Against Haters After Husband Justin Bieber Drops New Album SWAG: ‘Is it Finally Clocking…’

Justin Bieber is set to release new music for the first time since 2021. The musician took to his Instagram account to announce the new album, which is titled SWAG. Following the big reveal, the singer’s wife, Hailey Bieber, has shared her reaction, clapping back at the trolls.

The Rhode founder shared a series of promotional posters on her Instagram story. Notably, one of the posters also included a picture of Hailey and the couple’s son, Jack, beside the musician.

Below the poster that the mom of one shared on her social media, she wrote, “Is it finally clocking to you f*cking losers?” referring to the Peaches singer’s “clocking it” meme.

All about Justin Bieber’s SWAG album

Justin Bieber has returned to the music industry after his hit album, Justice, was released in 2021. According to the media reports, SWAG will include 20 tracks, with the musician collaborating with various artists, including Sexyy Red, Gunna, and Cash Cobain.

Meanwhile, the singer’s announcement of the new bunch of songs comes after he achieved many milestones in life. The most special and important one has to be becoming a dad to Jack Blues.

Additionally, the musician has also faced criticism on occasions, be it for his relationship with his wife or getting chased on the streets by the paparazzi.

As for the album, Def Jam Recordings revealed to the media portal, “Inspired by his devotion as a husband and father, this new era of music has fueled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet.”

As popular as Justin Bieber is for his personal life and romance, so is he for his music. The Grammy-winning singer gained popularity as a young musician and went on to top the charts with his tracks like Baby, Sorry, Peaches, and Yummy.

SWAG album will be available to stream on audio platforms from July 11.

