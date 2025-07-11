KPop Demon Hunters Had a Kiss Scene? Makers Reveal Truth Behind Rumi and Jinu’s Love Story

KPop Demon Hunters is the internet’s latest obsession. From the songs to the outfits, the voice actors and the aesthetic, everything has captured the hearts of K-pop fans around the world. The love story of demon hunter Rumi and a demon Jinu has particularly interested the audience. There were rumors that their romance would end in a kiss between the two leads, but that never transpired on the screen. Creative Director Maggie Kang, woman behind the famed production, revealed a surprising reason for the same, claiming that they were looking for ‘restraint’ between the two leads and not showing the direct skinship eventually helped them.

Arden Cho’s Rumi and Ahn Hyo Seop’s Jinu were meant to kiss, but did not because…

Taking part in a Reddit AMA about the movie, KPop Demon Hunters’ creative mind, Maggie Kang, responded to a question about why the kiss scene, which was supposed to be their closure, was eventually taken out. Replying to user ‘Daliburrito’ about ‘why did they cut the kiss scene’, she said, “The restraint is s*xier”.

As fans of the animated film, we totally agree, but our romantic hearts will forever yearn for what it could have been! The desperate need for some action from the two beautifullly crafted leads has been very palpable ever since its release on June 20. So much so that it has not only taken over multiple Netflix charts but also maintained a stronghold on them, falling only by 6% in the viewership, a feat seldom achieved by even the biggest of shows, more so for films.

Major releases like the final season of Korean blockbuster Squid Game 3 and KPop Demon Hunters have been bringing in all the numbers for the OTT giant this month. They’ve each been competing fiercely in their own categories, showing less potential for slowing down.