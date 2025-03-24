Is Ahn Bo Hyun joining Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's agency after ending 10-year contract with FN Entertainment? What we know

Ahn Bo Hyun is reported to start a new venture by signing with a new agency after his contract expired with FN Entertainment. He might be joining the beloved K-drama couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah in their agency AM Entertainment, as reported by K-media JTBC News on March 23. Ahn Bo Hyun is also reported to finalize the joining proceedings soon. In this regard, the concerned agency has presented a brief statement.



As per JTBC News, Ahn Bo Hyun will soon sign an exclusive contract with AM Entertainment. Responding to the news, an AM Entertainment official told the media that "it is currently under discussion." The actor was represented by FN Entertainment for a long term of 10 years before the contract expired this year. He last renewed his contact with them in 2022. After discussing between two parties, they decided to part ways amiably.

If he signs with AM Entertainment next, he will be joining actors like Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah, Lee Bong Ryun, Yang Hyun Min, Choi Woo Sung, Noh Joo Eun, and Heo Jun Seo. It is also worth mentioning that Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Woo Bin have been friends for a while, having been spotted together on several occasions. Ahn Bo Hyun is known for his roles in See You in My 19th Life (2023), Flex X Cop (2024), Yumi's Cells (2021-2022), My Name (2021), Military Prosecutor (2022) and more.

He is currently filming JTBC's upcoming historical drama God's Beads, where he will appear alongside his See You in My 19th Life co-star Ha Yoon Kyung. The other cast members in pivotal roles include Soo Hyun and Lee Sung Min. The drama revolves around the love and friendship that blossoms among an elite operation team tasked with retrieving a sacred national relic. The 12-episode drama is scheduled to release sometime later this year and Ahn Bo Hyun's promotional activities during that period will be managed by his new agency.

Ahn Bo Hyun began his career as a model in 2007 before making his acting debut in the 2014 KBS2 drama Golden Cross. He has since established himself as a versatile actor, progressing from key supporting roles to leading protagonist parts.