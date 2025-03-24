Divorce Insurance highlight teaser: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin turn heartbreak into profit in this hilarious rom-com ahead of March 31 premiere

Lee Dong Wook is bringing his signature charm to tvN's upcoming romantic comedy, The Divorce Insurance! In this quirky drama, he stars as Noh Ki Jun, an insurance seller who has found a way to turn his three failed marriages into a business opportunity—divorce insurance plans. The 3-minute and 44-second teaser introduces viewers to Ki Jun's unconventional journey. After enduring the ups and downs of three divorces, he decides to set up an insurance office for those who have gone through divorce. This policy is expected to help people navigate the emotional and financial fallout of any failed marriage.

Lee Dong Wook's idea is bold, and the teaser shows how No Gi Jun, determined to profit from others' marital breakdowns, begins to develop his plan. What starts as a personal coping mechanism soon becomes the foundation of his new business, leading him down an unexpected and hilarious path.



In the teaser, we also meet the diverse team No Gi Jun assembles to bring his idea to life. Among them is Kang Han Deul, played by Lee Joo Bin, and Jeon Na Rae, played by Lee Da Hee in the series; the twist in the tale is that she is No Gi Jun's first ex-wife.

Jeon Na Rae is a confident, sharp-witted financial mathematician who sees the world through an investment-focused lens. Her no-nonsense attitude and expertise make her an invaluable member of the team. As Jeon Na Rae and No Gi Jun work together, their past relationship adds a layer of complexity to their professional collaboration, leading to playful and sometimes awkward moments between them.

Advertisement

Check out the teaser highlight of Divorce Insurance:

As the team members join forces, the audience meets Kang Han Deul (Lee Joo Bin), Ahn Jeon Man (Lee Kwang Soo), and Jo Ah Young (WJSN’s Exy), who each bring their unique skills to the table. The teaser hints at the growing tensions within the team as personal lives and professional duties collide. The Divorce Insurance is set to premiere on March 31 at 8:50 PM KST, and it promises to be an exciting mix of comedy, romance, and surprising twists that will keep viewers entertained from start to finish.