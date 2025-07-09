Marry My Husband reunion: Lee Yi Kyung to make cameo in Park Min Young’s upcoming drama The Confidence Man KR

Lee Yi Kyung is set to appear in the upcoming K-drama The Confidence Man KR. This marks his on-screen reunion with actress Park Min Young. Known for their roles in the hit series Marry My Husband, the news has sparked buzz among drama fans. They are eager to see the two share the screen once again, this time in an entirely different genre.

On July 9, Korean media outlet My Daily reported that Lee Yi Kyung will make a special appearance in the remake of the Japanese drama The Confidence Man JP. The series aired in 2018. The Korean version is titled The Confidence Man KR. It will feature a fresh storyline while staying true to the original’s high-energy charm.

Why Lee Yi Kyung said yes to cameo

A representative from the production team revealed that Lee Yi Kyung’s participation was not only driven by interest in the project. However, it was also due to his “close relationship with Park Min Young”. While the character he will portray remains under wraps, the team hinted that the cameo will be both impactful and entertaining.

This cameo is expected to be a treat for viewers. It will be especially exciting for those who appreciated the complicated relationship between the two stars in Marry My Husband. In the series, Lee Yi Kyung played Park Min Hwan, the deceitful ex-husband of Park Min Young’s character, Kang Ji Won. Their performance left a lasting impression on viewers.

What is The Confidence Man KR about?

This drama follows the adventures of three elite swindlers who pull off elaborate scams against the powerful, wealthy, and corrupt. With a combination of wit, disguise, and psychological manipulation, the trio outsmarts greedy individuals across various industries.

Park Min Young takes on the lead role as Yoon Yi Rang, a master con artist with exceptional intelligence and charisma. Her character leads a group of fellow scammers, targeting villains from all corners of society. The role presents a bold shift from her recent melodramatic projects. It offers a chance to explore a more playful, cunning character.

When will The Confidence Man KR air?

The Confidence Man KR is scheduled to air in the second half of 2025. With casting decisions still being revealed, more updates are expected in the coming months.

The drama shapes up to be a stylish and interesting take on crime and comedy. Fans are already counting down the days to see Park Min Young and Lee Yi Kyung reunite, this time maybe on the same side of the con.

