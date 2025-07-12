Colin Jost Reacts to His Wife Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s Passionate Red Carpet Kiss: ‘That’s Pretty Nuts’

Colin Jost has to be the coolest husband. The SNL star reacted to his wife, Scarlett Johansson’s passionate kiss with Jonathan Bailey, on the red carpet of the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Jost said that he did not expect the press around the film to go wild over a kiss between the co-stars, who are also good friends. The SNL star also joked that he did not expect to be attacked by the Bridgerton star.

Jost and Johansson got married in 2020, and ever since, the couple has been a fan favorite. They are often seen pulling each other’s leg and enjoying one another’s company while in the public domain.

Meanwhile, the SNL star was also quite supportive of his wife and her latest movie, Jurassic World Rebirth.

Colin Jost’s reaction to Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s kiss

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Colin Jost joked about his wife’s kiss with Bailey. He said, “I guess in Jurassic Park terms, the attack always comes from the raptor you never thought [of.] Of all the threats out there, I wasn’t thinking it was Jonathan.”

The comedian further added, “People really blow it out of proportion. When someone, like, kisses their friend hello. That’s pretty nuts.” Jost continued to state, “Jonathan’s an out gay man. It didn’t seem like the biggest threat. Jonathan and I were like, ‘I guess we have to kiss now? Is that what happens?’ Close the loop!”

Meanwhile, the Black Widow star and Bailey made headlines at the premiere event of their movie and the fourth installment of the Jurassic World franchise. The actress, who was dressed in a light pink gown, went on to kiss her co-star on the red carpet.

However, later in an interview with the Today Show host Craig Melvin, Johansson clarified that the act was just the proof of their friendship. She shared, “He’s a lovable guy, what can I say?” The Marvel actress also spoke about the internet reactions to the kiss. Scarlett Johansson said, “Nothing surprises me, you know what I mean?”

Jurassic World Rebirth is running in cinema halls.

