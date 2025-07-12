South Newsmakers of the Week: Coolie 2nd single Monica, Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6 to have Rashmika Mandanna and more

The South Indian cinema industry has been garnering attention this week, with several updates. As we close in on the weekend, here are a few highlights that stood out the most among audiences.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Coolie 2nd single Monica feat. Pooja Hegde

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have dropped it second single titled Monica.

Advertisement

The peppy dance number featured Pooja Hegde in a special appearance, with the music being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The track crooned by him alongisde had singers like Sublahshini and Asal Kolaar.

Watch the song Monica here:

Coolie, the upcoming Tamil-language action entertainer, is said to have the superstar in a negative-shaded role. Aside from Rajinikanth, the film will have actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and more in key roles.

Moreover, Coolie will feature Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance with a massy action-packed introduction.

2. Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 be officially announced soon?

Superstar Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 is currently undergoing production works. Recently, the film’s co-lead Priyanka Chopra Jonas made an update about how her next Indian movie would be announced soon.

The upcoming magnum opus is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure flick, directed by SS Rajamouli. Apart from Mahesh and PC, the movie will also have Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan in key roles.

Advertisement

SSMB29 is said to undergo shoot until the end of 2026 and likely hit the big screens in 2027. Moreover, recent reports suggest that the film will have the superstar solo dancing to an upbeat track.

3. Rashmika Mandanna to reunite with Allu Arjun for AA22xA6

AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is currently in the works under the expertise of director Atlee. As the casting details are yet to be confirmed, we at Pinkvilla learned that Rashmika Mandanna is roped in for a leading role, reuntiing with her Pushpa co-star.

Moving ahead, the much-awaited magnum opus made the headlines recently after it was reported that Allu Arjun will be playing 4 different roles in the movie.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty reveals why she didn’t work in Malayalam cinema: ‘I was offered few movies, but I have never said yes…’