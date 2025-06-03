Kengan Omega Chapter 310: Omori Loses To Wakatsuki—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter saw Wakatsuki Takeshi and Omori Masamichi continue their match as Adviser Metsudo and Yoshioka observe. Despite Wakatsuki's overwhelming strength from Superhuman Syndrome, Omori countered effectively using precise techniques. They exchanged brutal blows, with Wakatsuki pushing the pace and Omori matching him through skill.

Yoshioka was stunned that Omori kept up. As Wakatsuki started tiring, Omori landed several sharp attacks. Suddenly, Omori’s shoulder breaks, revealed to be from Wakatsuki’s targeted blow. Wakatsuki admitted he would have lost in past Kengan matches if Omori had participated then, but not now, as this was the strongest he had ever been.

Advertisement

Expected plot in Kengan Omega Chapter 310

Kengan Omega Chapter 310 may begin with Omori reacting to his shoulder injury, possibly attempting to fight with one arm or acknowledging defeat. Adviser Metsudo may comment further on Wakatsuki's evolution, comparing his current strength to other top fighters. Yoshioka may express interest in adding Wakatsuki to upcoming bodyguard operations or tournaments.

The focus may then shift to a new location—possibly returning to Tokita Ohma as he processes the Consecutors' warning, or to Gaoh Ryuki after the spar with Raian. Ryuki may be seen receiving a call from Kazuo Yamashita or getting involved with the current threat involving Worm.

Kengan Omega Chapter 310: Release date and where to read

Comikey has confirmed that Kengan Omega Chapter 310 will be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, in line with its usual weekly schedule. For readers in the U.S., the chapter will be accessible on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT.

Advertisement

Fans eager to read Kengan Omega Chapter 310 can find it on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday or the official Comikey website. Although a subscription is required, Comikey offers high-quality translations and ensures prompt releases of new chapters.

For more updates from the Kengan Omega manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Kengan Omega Chapter 309: Wild Tiger Vs Metsudo’s Fourth Fang Begins—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More