My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11: Hachisuka Crashes Pop's Event—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Event Announcement!,’ Knuckleduster visits his comatose wife, vowing to reunite their family. Soga, while investigating a high school for Kuin, is attacked by bees but saved by Moyuru and Rapt. He learns from Knuckleduster that Koichi and Pop are being used as bait.

Pop is invited to perform at the Marukane event but feels insecure. Koichi asks Makoto for help, and she involves Captain Celebrity to restructure the performance. As Kuin sees the event announcement, Knuckleduster locates her from the rooftops.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11 will see several indie and amateur performers prepare for Marukane Department Store’s event. However, one week before the event, Feather Idol member Miu will suffer an injury, unsettling the group. In response, Pop will propose a plan to keep the event on track.

On the day of the performance, chaos will erupt when a villain manipulated by Hachisuka runs wild in the city. Hachisuka plans to exploit the turmoil, though with her calculated plan may crumble quickly, given that the preview images suggests that Present Mic and Midnight are present. It is also possible that Pop herself takes action, although unlikely.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Titled ‘The Day Of,’ My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11 is scheduled to air in Japan on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 11 pm JST. It will initially broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV, followed by a release on Yomiuri TV.

Japanese viewers can stream My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11 on platforms such as ABEMA, Hulu, Lemino, Disney+, d-anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Anime Times. Internationally, Crunchyroll will provide access to the episode.

