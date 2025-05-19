Kengan Omega Chapter 307: Kure Raian Vs Narushima Koga Begins; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter, titled ‘Rising Dragon Touch Of Death,’ continued the fight between Kure Raian and Gaoh Ryuki as Raian landed a palm strike followed by a punch. Ryuki identifies the predictable nature of Raian’s attacks and counters with Koei Style Rakshasa’s Sole and a roundhouse kick, which Raian evades.

Advertisement

Ryuki follows with Gaoh Style Air Rending, but Raian catches his leg mid-air and punches him in the gut. Ryuki quickly recovers and uses the Long Clan’s Rising Dragon Touch of Death, striking Raian’s chest, though Raian’s simultaneous chop proves stronger. Acknowledging Ryuki’s growth, Raian turns to Koga. Koga immediately attacks and exchanges blows, prompting Raian to go all out.

Kengan Omega Chapter 307 will likely focus on the full sparring match between Narushima Koga and Kure Raian. Koga may use a blend of his past training with Gaoh Style and his natural speed to land several surprising hits, depicting the improvements made during his time with the Kure Clan.

Raian, impressed, will begin increasing his aggression. While Koga might briefly hold his own, Raian's strength and killer instinct will likely end the match in his favor. Meanwhile, Ryuki may receive a call from Kazuo Yamashita about the Consecutors, urging him to visit the MPD headquarters like Ohma did previously.

Advertisement

As confirmed by Comikey, Kengan Omega Chapter 307 will be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST. Fans worldwide expect the chapter to be released on December 10, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted to their respective time zones.

The series has 27 volumes out so far and follows a weekly release schedule. Kengan Omega Chapter 307 can be found in Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or accessed on Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga. While Comikey requires a subscription, it offers premium translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Kengan Omega manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Kengan Omega Chapter 307: Ryuki Battles The Devil King; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More