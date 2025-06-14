Otr Of The Flame Chapter 6: Otr Awakens Heroic Vigor—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The fifth chapter of Otr Of The Flame, titled ‘Heroic Vigor,’ begun with Etupirko explaining Heroic Vigor as life energy drawn from within, distinct from the external magic of sorcerors. Otr’s fusion with Fylgja was unsafe without it strengthening him. Sixten starts Otr’s training with a brutal cliff climb up Meat Mountain.

This is to help Otr learn energy control. Etupirko then sparred with him, teaching that Heroic Vigor needed a balance between effort and ease. After days of exhausting cycles of movement and rest, Otr awakens Heroic Vigor mid-battle after recalling his memories of family. However, Etupirko still calls his form unrefined.

Expected plot in Otr Of The Flame Chapter 6

Otr’s training is far from over. With Heroic Vigor now partially awakened, Etupirko will likely refine his form in Otr Of The Flame Chapter 6, focusing on discipline, control, and minimizing self-harm. Fylgja may learn to harmonize better with Otr’s physical limits, improving their synergy.

Sixten, satisfied with Otr’s progress, could step into the sparring directly, presenting dangerous new challenges. Elsewhere, Alajoki’s condition may be addressed, and the Ice Kingdom—quiet since Beezbl’s defeat—might unveil a deadlier offensive or reveal their next commander preparing to strike.

Otr Of The Flame Chapter 6: Release date and where to stream

Otr Of The Flame Chapter 6 is scheduled to drop on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. International fans can look for it on Sunday, June 15, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET, though release times will vary by individual region.

Fans can find Otr Of The Flame Chapter 6 on official platforms such as Viz Media's site, Shueisha's MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app after its release. Additionally, a physical version will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 29.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

