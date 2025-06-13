To Be Hero X Episode 11: X Finally Appears As New Arc Begins—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The 10th episode, titled ‘The Truth Behind Luck,’ reveals that public hysteria over Cyan's survival from the plane crash led to the orphanage’s zombification, as people believed her luck harmed others. Her Trust Value plummets, but Queen suggests exposing the truth using the flight recorder Zhen had hidden with the director.

Cyan defeats the zombified orphans and retrieves the device, only to be attacked by Luo. She plays the recording, revealing that her luck came from the passengers' prayers. Luo regains himself, they reconcile, and Cyan rises to become the 7th-ranked hero—unaware of Zhen and Mickey's manipulation.

Expected plot in To Be Hero X Episode 11

To Be Hero X Episode 11 officially begins the Queen Arc, focusing on Liu Yuwei, a prodigy who entered the hero rankings at a young age. The arc will reportedly span 2 episodes, and will follow her journey as she seeks the title of the number one hero, ‘X.’

The episode will also introduce Heroine Boar, who views Queen as her rival. In the PV, Queen delivers a speech declaring that the X title belongs to anyone worthy. The episode will also feature Valkyrie and Hero Smile as Queen begins her climb to claim the top spot, eventually meeting and duelling X himself.

To Be Hero X Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

To Be Hero X Episode 11, titled ‘Road to the Top,’ is scheduled to release in Japan on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 9:30 am JST, according to the official website. Because of global time differences, some international viewers may access it as early as June 14.

In Japan, it will broadcast on Fuji TV and other local stations and stream on platforms like Amazon Prime, U-NEXT, ABEMA, d-anime Store, Hulu, and more. Internationally, To Be Hero X Episode 11 will be available on Crunchyroll, as well as Bilibili Global in select areas.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

