The Beginning After The End Episode 12: Arthur Leaves With Jasmine—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In 'The King's Decision,' Arthur loses a sparring match against Director Goodsky, who acknowledges his potential and agrees to protect his family in exchange for his loyalty. Choosing to delay enrollment, Arthur plans to spend three years adventuring first. Jasmine volunteers as his guardian, satisfying Reynolds' condition.

While shopping for weapons, Arthur acquires a powerful magic sword disguised as an iron staff for free. On his ninth birthday, Alice gifts him protective magical tools. With preparations complete, Arthur departs alongside Jasmine.

Expected plot in The Beginning After The End Episode 12

As per the preview video, The Beginning After The End Episode 12 will jump forward two years, continuing Arthur's journey as an adventurer partnered with Jasmine. Now concealing his identity behind a mask, Arthur prepares to register with the Adventurer's Guild, which involves passing an admission test.

While the test itself may not be shown, the episode will lay the groundwork for his adventuring career and his new alias as the masked swordsman known as Note. These developments will directly connect to the storyline confirmed for the upcoming second season.

The Beginning After The End Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

The Beginning After The End Episode 12 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Keep in mind that release times will vary by region and time zone. In Japan, the episode will air on channels including AT-X, Fuji TV, and Tokai TV.

Starting the next day, The Beginning After The End Episode 12 will be available for streaming on platforms such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll, though availability times may vary depending on regional time zones.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

