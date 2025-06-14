Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 12: Meg Meets Calamity Witch Eldora—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Bells of Blessing Ring With the Sound of the Waves (Part 2),’ Meg suspects her spell worked on Serena because they shared the same desire to protect Lapis. Jack realizes ancient magic depended on emotion rather than formulas. When Sierra worsens, Meg, Inori and Sophie use Jack’s strong grief over his wife to cure him.

Advertisement

However, the boy gets cat ears as a result. Cloe then warns of an approaching tsunami. However, Tethys’ bell, which could avert the disaster, is broken. Realizing that Tethys infused her love into the bell to protect Aquamarine, Meg does the same. The tsunami is repelled, and Sophie’s tears of joy get added to Meg’s store. The episode ends as Tethys’ spirit silently watches them.

Expected plot in Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 12

Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 12 will see Meg begin having disturbing dreams from her infancy. The episode will then see Eldora, the Witch of Demise, appear. She will reveal that both Meg and her were raised by Faust, making Eldora her senior apprentice.

The truths Eldora shares will deeply impact Meg, forcing her to reconsider everything she believed about her origin, Faust’s intentions, and her future. As Meg deals with these discoveries, she will be driven to make an important decision—one that may change her path as a witch and the fate tied to her curse.

Advertisement

Release date and where to stream

Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 12, titled ‘The People I Love,’ is set to drop on June 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite time zone variations, viewers in most regions around the world will be able to access the episode on the same date.

In Japan, Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 12 will air on AT-X, Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Japanese viewers can also watch it on d-anime Store and ABEMA. International audiences can steam the English-subtitled version via Crunchyroll.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Once Upon A Witch's Death anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 11: Meg Faces A Tsunami—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More