Kengan Omega Chapter 307: Ryuki Battles The Devil King; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Kengan Omega Chapter 307 will see Ruki take on Kure Raian in a one-on-one duel to test how far his martial arts have come, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Kengan Omega chapter, titled ‘Nice To Meet You,’ opened with the newsmen labeling the airport attack on Shen Luohan as a random slashing, speculating on possible Worm involvement. In a remote mountain area, Li Hito and The Falcon watch the broadcast while Tokita Ohma trains.
Kazuo calls Ohma to inform him that the attackers, Scarface and Lucky-Boy, requested to speak with him. At the MPD HQ, they introduce themselves and offer to tell Ohma how to defeat Shen Luohan. Meanwhile, Ryuki and Koga finish their training and prepare for their next matches. As they leave, Kure Raian appears and challenges them; Koga proposes one-on-one duels.
Kengan Omega Chapter 307 will likely begin with Gaoh Ryuki accepting Kure Raian’s challenge, engaging in a high-stakes one-on-one spar. Ryuki may use the guerrilla tactics and weapon skills honed during the Kure training to briefly overwhelm Raian. However, Raian's brute strength and combat experience will probably secure his win.
Koga, watching closely, may analyze Raian’s movements in preparation for his own fight. As his battle begins, Kazuo may contact Ryuki with information about the Consecutors, as they had previously asked to speak to both ‘successes.’ The chapter could end with Ohma considering the Consecutors’ intel and deciding whether to act on it.
As confirmed by Comikey, Kengan Omega Chapter 307 will be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST. Fans worldwide expect the chapter to be released on May 13, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted to their respective time zones.
The series has 29 volumes out so far and follows a weekly release schedule. Kengan Omega Chapter 307 can be found in Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or accessed on Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga. While Comikey requires a subscription, it offers premium translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
