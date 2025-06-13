Blue Lock Chapter 307: Isagi Arrives In Spain—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

In ‘Hello,’ Seishiro Nagi camps outside Blue Lock, desperate to return. Isolated and unsure of his future, he waits for days without success. Realizing he could contact someone inside, he tries messaging Reo Mikage, only to find he’s been blocked.

As his frustration mounts, Anri Teieri tells him to leave or face trespassing charges. Nagi is devastated, recognizing that time has moved on for everyone but him. At his lowest, JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta appears, offering him a final opportunity.

Advertisement

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 307

Blue Lock Chapter 307 will likely shift focus to Yoichi Isagi. Having previously received a mysterious plane ticket, instructional DVDs, and a letter from Ego Jinpachi, Isagi may now be en route to Barcelona, Spain. This trip is likely connected to his special assignment during the 14-day break.

While the purpose behind this mission remains unclear, the upcoming chapter will likely follow Isagi’s arrival in Spain and begin to reveal what Ego expects him to accomplish before the U-20 World Cup begins.

Blue Lock Chapter 307: Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 307 is set to release on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. International readers may gain access as early as Tuesday, June 17, with release times varying depending on their region and time zone.

Blue Lock Chapter 307 will be available exclusively on Kodansha’s K Manga app and website, which currently serves users in the US, Australia, Hong Kong, and India, among others. The chapter will also be available in in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine Issue 29.

Advertisement

For more updates from the manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 297: Nagi To Follow Reo’s Advice; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More