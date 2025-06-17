Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 12: Bofurin's Four Heavenly Kings Gather—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The eleventh episode of Wind Breaker Season 2, titled ‘After the Storm,’ begins with a quiet hotel dinner as Sakura remains unsettled by Yamato Endo’s reappearance. A flashback shows Endo confronting the first-years, revealing he kidnapped Shizuka and sought out Suzuri.

Though Sakura is unimpressed, Endo says Sakura belongs alone. Suzuri begs Endo to leave others out, and he agrees for now, vowing to return. Later, the group finds comfort in video games together. That night, Tsubakino summons everyone to the rooftop, and the episode ends with Umemiya appearing as well.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 12

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 12 will likely open on the rooftop where Umemiya and the Four Kings have gathered with the first-years. Umemiya’s response to Yamato Endo’s ominous threat to return will likely be the central topic of discussion.

With Endo’s ties to Bofurin revealed, the episode will likely explore his past within the gang and why he abandoned them. The episode may expose deeper issues within Furin’s hierarchy and reveal how the Four Heavenly Kings plan to respond to the looming danger Endo now represents.

Release date and where to stream

As per the official website, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 12 is scheduled to air in Japan on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Due to global time differences, some international viewers may be able to watch it as early as Thursday, June 19.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 12 will stream on various platforms, including ABEMA, Netflix, U-NEXT, Disney+, and Prime Video. Crunchyroll will also stream it worldwide, offering dubbed versions in several languages for international audiences.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

