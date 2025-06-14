Dandadan Chapter 198: Momo Attacks Eye Of The Typhoon—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Dandadan chapter, titled ‘Earthworm! Go!,’ saw the Kito Family use the Mongolian Death Worm to launch sharks into the Typhoon Human. Jiji winds up praising the worm before reminding himself it’s still an enemy. After turbulence causes Momo to be blown out of the plane, Unji catches her with help from Futa and Jiji.

When the Typhoon Human retaliates, injuring the Death Worm, Momo uses her psychic hand to steer it like a flying carp streamer. She declares their next step is to reach the stratosphere and attack the typhoon’s eye directly.

Expected plot in Dandadan Chapter 198

Dandadan Chapter 198 will likely focus on Momo executing her plan to attack the Typhoon Human’s ‘eye of the storm,’ which she identified as its weakness. Now airborne and distanced from the plane, she and Jiji will likely push forward with this high-altitude offensive.

The issue may depict how Momo intends to deliver a decisive strike from the stratosphere. Additionally, as Jiji continues using his powers, the Evil Eye could intervene, possibly influencing or affecting the final stages of their coordinated attack on the Typhoon Human.

Dandadan Chapter 198: Release date and where to read

Dandadan Chapter 198 will be officially released at 12 am JST on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. For most international audiences, this will correspond to a release on Monday, June 16, 2025. The release time will vary depending on location and time zone.

Dandadan Chapter 198 will be available for free on official platforms such as VIZ Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first three chapters, Shonen Jump+ is a paid service for full access.

