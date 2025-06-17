One Piece Chapter 1152 Brief Spoilers: Zoro’s True Potential Unlocked As Truth Behind Kind Harold’s Death Revealed

The One Piece Chapter 1152 brief spoilers reveal that the title of the chapter is ‘Terrible Day.’ The cover story depicts Yamato gifting Kawamatsu a hat made by Otama. In Elbaph’s Underworld, Gaban reveals the Holy Knight’s weakness.

He states that despite their regenerative abilities and rumored immortality, they could be defeated by using advanced levels of Conqueror’s Haki. He urges Luffy to enhance his own Haki while also hinting that someone else nearby also wields this rare power.

Which Straw Hat has Conqueror's Haki?

Sanji briefly hopes that Gaban is referring to him, but Gaban directs the comment at Zoro, who is unaware that his latent power is actually Conqueror's Haki. Luffy confirms he always suspected Zoro had the same ability in the One Piece Chapter 1152 spoilers.

Gaban yells at Zoro for not realizing this sooner. As the Straw Hats prepare for a confrontation with the Holy Knights, Luffy suggests Loki join his crew to force Hajrudin into freeing him. However, Loki, Hajrudin, Sanji, and Zoro all oppose the idea.

Flashbacks reveal Harald's death and Shanks' connection

Gaban then discloses that he and Shanks were present in Elbaph the day King Harald died in the One Piece Chapter 1152 spoilers. A flashback shows Loki arriving at his father's castle 14 years prior to question his alliance with the World Government, who were responsible for killing Rocks D. Xebec.

When Loki arrived, he found King Harald already killed, pierced by his own soldiers. Meanwhile, Shanks tells Gaban he had once bonded with Harald and wished to see him again. During their conversation, Shanks is revealed to bear the same Abyss mark seen on the Holy Knights.

The flashback ends with an unidentified figure stealing Elbaph's legendary Devil Fruit. A second flashback begins, set 109 years ago, depicting a young King Harald violently attacking a human kingdom. The One Piece Chapter 1152 brief spoilers conclude by stating there will be no break next week.

