Kengan Omega Chapter 306: Where Are Ryuki And Ohma? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter, titled ‘The Devil Was There,’ opened with a brief flashback to the Worm cloning facility in Macao, where Gaoh Mukaku rescued Ryuki. In the present, Scarface explains that Mukaku couldn’t have found the facility without help, and Shen Luohan admits to being the informant.

Luohan also reveals that he brought Tokita Niko into Worm and helped orchestrate the attack on the Japanese facility where Ohma was created. Luohan then defeats both Consecutors, and the police arrest them. He also explains that he avoided killing them due to the surveillance. Xia Yan, having watched the fight, notes Luohan’s mastery of the martial arts memories.

Scarface cryptically requests the police contact his “brothers.” Kengan Omega Chapter 306 may cut to the Kengan Association, where Yamashita Kazuo learns of the Consecutors and their connection to Ohma and Ryuki, raising new concerns. If Tokita Ohma becomes aware of Scarface’s cryptic message, it may prompt him to reunite with Ryuki to confront their shared origins.

Alternatively, the story may shift back to Gaoh Ryuki and Narushima Koga, continuing their 24-hour survival training against the Kure Clan. Now, with a deeper understanding of the training’s true purpose—survival and evasion rather than brute strength—they could begin applying guerrilla strategies more efficiently.

Kengan Omega Chapter 306 will adhere to the manga’s regular weekly release schedule, set to be available on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, as confirmed by Comikey. International readers can access the chapter according to their respective local time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 306, fans can visit official platforms such as Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday or Comikey. While these services may require a subscription, they offer high-quality translations and reliable updates, providing readers worldwide with an excellent and consistent reading experience.

