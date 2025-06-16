Blue Lock Chapter 307 Spoilers: Isagi Meets Bunny Iglesias As Sae Itoshi Returns—DEETS

As per the Blue Lock Chapter 307 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Bunny.’ The chapter begins with Yoichi Isagi arriving in Barcelona, Spain, for a solo football-themed journey across Europe. As part of a special assignment arranged by Ego Jinpachi, Isagi received tickets to matches across top European football nations. His first stop was the Copa Del Rey final between FC Barcha and Chocorid.

Recognizing Barcha as the team where Bachira and Otoya played during the Neo Egoist League, Isagi looked forward to witnessing the main squad’s high-level match. Before heading to the game, Isagi stopped at a local restaurant, only to realize he couldn’t read the Spanish menu. Spotting a man enjoying a dish at a nearby table in the Blue Lock Chapter 307 spoilers, he approached him, noting a distinct scar on his face.

Isagi then handed over a Mikage Corporation translator device, allowing them to communicate. The man revealed the dish was “Audi Foo Pasta paella” and asked Isagi about his visit. Isagi shared his growing appreciation for football tactics and individuality.

The man reacted with dark humor, admitting that seeing others happy made him want to die. Isagi apologized, and the man clarified that it was just a joke, though his smile struck Isagi as ‘lonely.’ After some light banter in the Blue Lock Chapter 307 spoilers, the man returned the translator and left.

Isagi then attended the match, soaking in the atmosphere and passion of the Spanish crowd. As FC Barcha took the field, their supporters cheered for Lavinho. To Isagi’s shock, he recognized the man from the restaurant—he was actually Barcha’s forward, Bunny Iglesias.

Online data revealed Bunny to be 19, a New Generation World 11 member, and a vital player for Barcha. Moments later, Bunny scored an impressive volley. Watching from elsewhere, Sae Itoshi’s fighting spirit appeared to have reignited as he witnessed Bunny’s play. The Blue Lock Chapter 307 spoilers end stating that the next chapter is titled ‘Cocky Chicken/Arrogant Chicken.’

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

