Kengan Omega Chapter 312: Ohma Confronts Kiryu—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter, titled 'How They Spent The Day,' began with Katahara Metsudo, Nogi Hideki, and Xia Yan discussing the Kengan match set for Ganryu Island. Metsudo emphasizes the island's defensibility, while Hideki warns Yan not to interfere. Yan internally worries about Shen Luo-han's moves.

At Yamashita's house, Ryuki and Koga cook and discuss whether they want to face Shen Wulong. Wulong unexpectedly arrives, offers croquettes, and casually tells them they can fight if they wish to—Yan is loosening the rules. Later, Ohma visits Kiryu Setsuna in the hospital, with Kure Karura as his bodyguard. Ohma appears to have something to discuss with Setsuna.

Expected plot in Kengan Omega Chapter 312

Kengan Omega Chapter 312 will likely center on the conversation between Tokita Ohma and Kiryu Setsuna. Setsuna may provide key intel about Shen Wulong, the Worm, and the Consecutors, possibly exposing hidden ties or past dealings. He might also explain his own current mental and physical condition.

Meanwhile, more combatants may be revealed preparing for Ganryu Island’s battle, including returning characters or new allies. With rules changing, Ryuki and Koga may begin discussing their own roles more seriously. The political tension among Metsudo, Hideki, and Xia Yan could also escalate.

Kengan Omega Chapter 312: Release date and where to read

Kengan Omega Chapter 312 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, as confirmed by Comikey and following the manga's weekly release pattern. International fans can expect the chapter to be available around the same time, adjusted for their time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 312, readers can make use of Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or the Comikey website, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga releases. While some platforms may require a subscription fee, they offer readers access to high-quality translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

