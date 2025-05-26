Kengan Omega Chapter 309: Wild Tiger Vs Metsudo’s Fourth Fang Begins—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter, titled ‘How To Beat The Top,’ continued the spar between Narushima Koga and Kure Raian. With Koga immediately on the denfese, Raian mocks him. Koga stays calm, using the Niko Style’s Flame Kata: Flash Fire with the Gaoh Style’s Air Rending to land a kick on Raian’s head.

Raian recovers instantly and counters with increased force, ultimately defeating Koga. Both fighters acknowledge each other’s growth. Meanwhile, in Gakigahara Forest, Katahara Metsudo introduces ‘Fourth Fang’ Omori Masamichi to Wakatsuki Takeshi and requests a spar, which Wakatsuki accepts.

Kengan Omega Chapter 309 will likely focus on the match between Wakatsuki Takeshi and Omori Masamichi. Takeshi's destructive training, hinted at by the debris of broken trees behind him, implies that he’s significantly increased his power and may match Masamichi despite the Fang title. The fight may emphasize Wakatsuki’s raw strength versus Omori’s refined technique.

Adviser Metsudo is likely testing both fighters to evaluate their readiness for future Kengan Association battles. The spar may end in a stalemate or slight edge for one side, revealing more about Masamichi’s skills. Between scenes, Kazuo or Yamashita Trading Co. might also be shown preparing for the next phase of the competition.

Comikey has announced that Kengan Omega Chapter 309 will be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, following the series’ weekly schedule. Fans can look forward to its availability on March 11, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted for their local time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 309 as soon as it’s available, fans can visit Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday or the official Comikey platform. While Comikey requires a subscription, it provides premium translations and ensures timely updates for all the latest chapters.

