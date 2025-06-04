Sakamoto Days Chapter 216: Will Shin Survive? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter, titled ‘Sea of Corpses,’ saw Shin and X, now controlled by the Takamura persona, clash inside the drained aquarium tank. Shin struggled to evade his overwhelming attacks, questioning how Sakamoto and Nagumo ever held their own against such force.

Seeking cover in a seal tank also proved futile. When one of X’s men tries to shoot Shin, Takamura killed him instead, targeting their bloodlust. He slaughtered his allies indiscriminately, ignoring Shin. After Shin lead the civilians to safety, Takamura appeared once more. The chapter ended as he seemingly beheads Shin.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 216

Sakamoto Days Chapter 216 will likely confirm whether Shin has survived Takamura/X's final blow. While the imagery strongly implies fatal damage, it may be a near-miss or interrupted attack. It’s possible that someone like Sakamoto, Heisuke, Asakura, or even Boiled intervened in time to save Shin.

The chapter may explore Shin’s injuries and whether he can continue to fight, especially given that he was already exhausted from using his ESP across Japan. The focus could also shift to those preparing to face X’s Takamura persona next as the situation grows increasingly deadly.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 216: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 216 will be out on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12 am JST, though most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, June 8, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones, so keep this in mind.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 216 can be read on various online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media offers access to the series, while Shueisha’s MANGAPlus also has the rights to release new chapters. Additionally, readers can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 28.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

