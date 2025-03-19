Sakamoto Days Chapter 206: X Causes Disorder In Japan; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days began with a flashback as X explained how the JAA became a government funded organization. Over time, the JAA became so influential that the government became subservient to them.

In the present, X broadcasts to the Japanese public, exposing the existence of assassins who have secretly maintained order. He questions whether the people deserve such protection and declares a radical plan—every citizen will receive a gun with three bullets, free to use without consequences. The Japanese prime minister confirms that X’s group has seized control of the government.

The livestream takes public questions as Shin and Sakamoto listen in shock. Sakamoto Days Chapter 206 will likely return to the Order’s capture of Sakamoto’s group, revealing their plans for them in this new ‘free’ and disordered world.

Atari’s fate should also be touched upon, as X’s group and the Order’s intentions regarding her remain unclear. A confrontation between Sakamoto’s team and the Order is highly likely, potentially leading to one member escaping while the rest remain in captivity or the entire group fleeing without Atari.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 206 will be out on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 12 am JST, though most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, March 23, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones, so keep this in mind.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 206 can be read on various online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media offers access to the series, while Shueisha’s MANGAPlus also has the rights to release new chapters. Additionally, readers can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 17.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Sakamoto Days manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.