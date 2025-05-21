Sakamoto Days Chapter 214: Natsuki Disables X’s Guns; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter, titled Resistance, began with Shin’s ESP compelling an entire district to fire their guns into the ground. Though he suffers a nosebleed from the strain, he continues, moving on to Nerima and succeeding again.

Heisuke proposes using the Sky Tower to broadcast nationwide. As Shin’s group climbs, the JAA intervenes, and Kindaka holds them off. A jet then crashes into the tower, and X confronts Shin. Before X can shoot, Natsuki Seba’s hack disables all guns in Japan. X then draws a katana to kill Shin.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 214 will likely continue with Shin attempting to survive against X, who now wields a sword. Shin may try to defend himself or flee using physical or ESP-based maneuvers. Boiled, Heisuke, or Asakura could intervene to protect him.

With the firearms now rendered useless, X may change tactics or alter his broader plan for national control. The chapter may also touch on how the rest of Japan responds to the sudden end of gun usage and the chaos surrounding the Sky Tower.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 214 will be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, fans worldwide will likely be able to read it on Sunday, May 25, around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. Please note that the exact timing may vary depending on your time zone.

The latest chapters are available on various online platforms. Viz Media provides access to the series in the US and Canada, while Shueisha's MangaPlus also releases new chapters. Additionally, readers can find Sakamoto Days Chapter 214 in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue 26.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

