Sakamoto Days Chapter 215: Takamura Awakens As Shin Runs Away—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter, titled ‘Lost Child,’ opened with civilians and media reacting to Japan’s firearms suddenly becoming non-functional. X confronts Shin about the sabotage. Though Shin doesn’t know Seba was responsible, he implies Sakamoto’s group might be.

X then attacks using a sword that morphs into a scorpion-whip. Remembering Nagumo’s advice, Shin avoids emitting bloodlust to prevent awakening Takamura. He ejects both of them from the building using a jet seat, landing in an aquarium. Realising where they are, X hallucinates Rion and hesitates. His Takamura personality then awakens when a shark attacks.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 215

Sakamoto Days Chapter 215 will likely continue with Shin facing the Takamura identity within X. Since Takamura hasn’t attacked immediately, Shin may have a brief window to escape without provoking him. The chapter will likely depict Shin avoiding bloodlust while seeking safety.

Sakamoto may also reappear, attempting to extract Shin. The setting in the aquarium will likely become a factor during the encounter, either obstructing or aiding escape efforts depending on Takamura’s reaction. Boiled, Heisuke, or Asakura may still make a miraculous return.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 215: Release date and where to stream

Sakamoto Days Chapter 215 will be released in Japan on Monday, June 2, 2025, at midnight JST. International readers can expect it on June 1, with release times around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET, though this may vary by location.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 215 can be read on Viz Media’s website, MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Free access is available on Viz Media and MANGAPlus, while a subscription is required for Shonen Jump+. It will also appear in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 27.

