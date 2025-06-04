The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 21: Kyou-u Brings Trouble—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Stronghold,’ Shenmei beats Suirei for allowing Maomao and Kyou-u into the storehouse. Shishui reveals her identity as Loulan and persuades Shenmei to spare them, requesting Maomao be used to create an immortality drug.

At the Shi clan’s stronghold, Maomao uncovers details of the family’s history, including Shenmei’s cruelty and the stripping of Suirei’s name, Shisui. Maomao suspects the Shi clan’s actions are retaliation for palace reforms and recognizes their war preparations. Meanwhile, Lakan urges Jinshi to act, calling him a royal and demanding military mobilization.

Expected plot in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 21

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 21 will see Maomao’s situation grow more precarious as she works under Shenmei’s supervision. Meanwhile Kyou-u’s erratic presence nearby will risk drawing her more unwanted attention. Any disruption could lead to Maomao being punished alongside him.

Within the Shi stronghold, Loulan’s resentment toward Shenmei will only deepen, driven by her mother's abuse and past mistreatment of Suirei. Given the situation, Loulan appears ready to oppose Shenmei. The episode will likely focus on these growing internal fractures amidst Maomao’s captors.

Release date and where to stream

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 21, titled ‘Taibon,’ will be released on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST in Japan. The episode will first air on Nippon TV's “FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT” block, followed by broadcasts on networks such as BS NTV, AT-X, and Animax.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 21 will also stream on platforms like ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, and HULU. International viewers can watch the English subtitled version on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

