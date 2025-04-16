The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 15: Can Maomao Save Xiaolan? Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘The Dancing Ghost,’ Maomao investigates the ghost rumor at Lishu’s bath with Jinshi and Gaoshun. The mistreatment by Lishu’s attendants is revealed, and the "ghost" turns out to be an illusion caused by steam and a moonlit mirror. Lishu’s attachment to the mirror stems from guilt over her mother’s death.

Jinshi reprimands the former head lady-in-waiting for insubordination. Later, Xiaolan accidentally topples a eunuch’s ice cart meant for a high-ranking consort. Fearing severe punishment, the eunuch is distraught as the episode ends.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 15 will likely have Maomao intervene to solve the ice crisis, possibly creating a substitute offering like shaved ice to satisfy the consort. Her resourcefulness may again be tested under pressure. Xiaolan might face consequences for the accident, if Maomao's proposed solution fails.

The episode may also progress the subplot involving the new eunuchs, especially the intelligent one briefly shown. Additionally, Jinshi may begin addressing the unresolved matter concerning Lakan in preparation for speaking frankly with Maomao.

Titled ‘Ice,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 15 will be released on April 18, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. The release time may differ for international audiences. In Japan, the episode will air on channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, following their local schedules.

It will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and Anime Store. International viewers can stream The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 15 on Crunchyroll around 2:30 minutes after its Japanese airing or on Netflix with a subscription.

