The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 20: Maomao and Kyou-u Get Caught—Recap, Release Date And More
With Shenmei having found Maomao and Kyou-u, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 20 will reveal what fate has in store for them. Don’t miss it—get the release date, recap, and more here.
In ‘Festival,’ Shisui explains the village’s harvest festival roots in western settler history. She also explains the meaning behind red and green fox masks, hinting at the people’s hereditary color blindness. Maomao identifies their origin as likely being tied to the Mother Royal’s lineage.
After the ritual, Maomao requests Suirei’s resurrection drug formula, which Suirei provides. Maomao later discovers Suirei’s lab, containing metal tubes and a feifa assembly setup. While investigating, Maomao and Kyou-u are caught inside the storehouse by Shenmei, accompanied by noble envoy Ayla.
Expected plot in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 20
Maomao and Kyou-u, having been discovered by Shenmei, will likely be punished severely in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 20. However, Suirei may attempt to defend them, given that Maomao is presently in her care.
Loulan will likely make an appearance as well, confirming her connection to Shenmei, Suirei and Shishui. This may lead to a lighter punishment overall. Meanwhile, the connection between the illegal firearms operation and palace conspiracies will tighten with envoy Ayla’s involvement.
Release date and where to stream
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 20, titled ‘The Stronghold,’ will be released on May 31, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. The release time may differ for international audiences. In Japan, the episode will air on channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, following their local schedules.
It will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and Anime Store. International viewers can stream The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 20 on Crunchyroll around 2:30 hours after its Japanese airing or on Netflix with a subscription.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
