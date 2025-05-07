The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 18: Who Is Shishui? Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Fox Village,’ Jinshi, with help from Luomen and Guen, discovers a message hidden by Maomao containing the word "shrine" and an unclear character, prompting speculation involving Shisui. Meanwhile, Suirei transports Maomao and Shisui to a remote village via waterways, where Maomao sees a foreign envoy.

After Maomao identifies Shisui as Suirei’s sister, she suspects her own abduction was meant to manipulate Lakan. At the Outer Court, an investigation near the shrine reveals that Maomao was taken through an old water channel. The episode ends as Gyokuyou goes into labor.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 18 will see Jinshi continue investigating Maomao’s disappearance, narrowing his focus to the shrine. Eventually, he will discover one of Concubine Luolan’s many secrets.

Meanwhile, Maomao will also discover the relationship between Shisui and Concubine Loulan. The secluded village linked to imperial secrets will begin their festival, where Maomao will see Kyou-u once more. Fan can expect to learn more about Shenlü’s lifestyle as well.

Titled ‘Lantern Plant,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 18 will premiere on May 9, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. The release time may vary globally. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on local TV channels, including Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, each according to its respective schedule.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 18 will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and d Anime Store. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll, about 2.5 hours after the Japanese airing, with Netflix offering it to subscribers.

