Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025 Day 1 Winners: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo bags best solo, ENHYPEN takes 2 nods

After making a grand debut last year, the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2025, returns with even more sparkle for its highly anticipated second edition. Riding the wave of global K-pop and K-drama popularity, this year’s celebration promises to be bigger and bolder, especially for fans of WINNER.

Today, May 28, marks the kickoff of this two-day spectacle at the iconic K-Arena Yokohama in Japan, where music and entertainment stars from across Asia will gather to honor outstanding talent.

As ASEA cements its place among Korea’s major award shows, fans are gearing up for an unforgettable celebration that blends show-stopping performances with fan-powered victories. Check out the winenrs here.

2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards – Day 1 Winners List

Artist of the Year: aespa

aespa dominated the charts and showcased their global influence with powerful performances and innovative music, earning them the prestigious Artist of the Year title.

Song of the Year: aespa – Supernova

aespa lit up the music scene with their explosive hit "Supernova," blending futuristic sounds with captivating visuals, securing the well-earned title of Song of the Year.

Best Solo (Female): JISOO

BLACKPINK's JISOO captivated hearts this year with her elegance and emotional depth, earning her the well-deserved title of Best Female Solo.

Best Solo (Male): LIM YOUNGWOONG

With his powerful vocals and heartfelt performances, Lim Youngwoong continues to be a fan favorite and now, a well-awarded soloist.

Best Performance: NCT WISH

NCT WISH lit up the stage with their electrifying energy and flawless choreography, taking home Best Performance of the night.

Best Trot: LEE CHANWON

Bringing charm and freshness to the trot genre, Lee Chanwon was honored for keeping this classic style alive and well-loved.

Top Touring Artist: ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN’s global tour success and overwhelming fan response made them the clear choice for Top Touring Artist this year.

The Platinum: ENHYPEN

Another win for ENHYPEN—this special award celebrates their outstanding achievements and growing international influence.

Best Artist: timelesz

Even with one member absent, timelesz delivered exceptional artistry and unity, earning them the Best Artist recognition.

Best Group (Female): NiziU

J-pop queens NiziU took home the Best Female Group award, thanks to their catchy tracks and vibrant performances.

Best Band: Xdinary Heroes

Known for their strong musical identity and live sound, Xdinary Heroes were named Best Band of the night.

Hot Trend: NOWADAYS

Quickly rising through the ranks, NOWADAYS claimed the Hot Trend award for their viral appeal and fast-growing fanbase.

Best New Artist: NEXZ

With a polished debut and growing popularity, NEXZ stood out as one of the most promising rookies this year.

Best New Artist: Hearts2Hearts

Hearts2Hearts impressed with their fresh image and dynamic stage presence, earning a spot among the year’s best newcomers.

Best New Artist: KiiiKiii

Bringing something unique to the table, KiiiKiii’s bold debut helped them clinch the Best New Artist title.

The Platinum: aespa

aespa impressed fans and critics alike, earning the Platinum award for their innovative style and powerful performances.

The Platinum: NiziU

NiziU’s dynamic energy and catchy hits secured them the Platinum recognition, highlighting their rising influence.

The Platinum: NCT WISH

NCT WISH took home the Platinum award, celebrated for their standout stage presence and fan-favorite performances.

The Platinum: Timelesz

Timelesz was honored for their solid presence and standout performances throughout the year.

The Platinum: IVE

IVE received the Platinum for their continued success and powerful influence in the K-pop scene.

The 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards brought the heat, spotlighting legends like WINNER, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, ENHYPEN, and so many more.

It wasn’t just about the awards—it was about the energy, the fans coming through strong, and those unforgettable moments that make K-entertainment so addictive. Now that the hype’s at an all-time high, everyone’s just waiting to see what these stars will bring next. Asia Star Entertainer Awards is proving it’s the ultimate spot where talent and fandom link up and level up every year.

