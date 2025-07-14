Darshan Thoogudeepa gets active on social media, pens emotional note as he offers condolences to Saroja Devi with throwback pic

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Legendary Kannada actress Saroja Devi passed away on July 14, 2025, at the age of 87. As the Indian cinema industry mourns the loss, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa expressed his condolences to her and her family members.

Darshan Thoogudeepa mourns the demise of Saroja Devi

Becoming active on his social media handle, Darshan Thoogudeepa said, “Senior actress B Saroja Devi, also known as the Saraswati of acting. It is very sad to hear about the demise of Sarojadevi. Wishing eternal peace for his soul, may God grant his family and her huge fans the strength to bear the pain of the senior artist’s departure. Om Shanti.”

Here’s the post by Darshan Thoogudeepa

Saroja Devi’s passing away has left a deep mark on several members of the Indian film industry. With several top actors, including Rajinikanth, Kichcha Sudeepa, and more, mourning her loss, various people have expressed their condolences to the veteran actress.

Who is Saroja Devi?

For those unaware, Saroja Devi was a Kannada actress who had worked in several movies across languages like Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, over the years. Born in Bengaluru on January 7, 1938, she was considered the first female superstar in Kannada films.

Making her debut at the age of 17, Saroja Devi got her big break with the first movie, Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955). The National Award-winning movie led the actress to appear at the forefront of Kannada films, making her one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema.

Over the years, Saroja was seen in over 200 flicks, with her last appearance in a cameo role for Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Natasaarvabhowma (2019), playing herself.

The veteran actress is said to have been suffering from geriatric issues, which led to her death at home in Bengaluru.

Coming to Darshan Thoogudeepa’s work front, the Kannada actor is next expected to appear in the movie, The Devil. The actioner, written, directed, and co-produced by Prakash, features actors like Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Mukesh Rishi, Fardeen Khan, and more in key roles.

