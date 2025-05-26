Blackpink confirms new music, but fan accounts shut down alleging Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa don’t ‘care about group’, here’s why

The excitement surrounding BLACKPINK’s anticipated group return has quickly turned into discontent. Fans are expressing growing frustration over the lack of clarity regarding the group's comeback and tour plans.

Early announcements hinted at major group activities this year, including a new tour and the release of music. However, recent developments have left fans questioning whether YG Entertainment is adequately prepared, or even committed, to delivering on those promises.

On May 25, Yang Hyun Suk, founder and executive producer of YG Entertainment, addressed the company’s roadmap for several of its artists in a video posted online. While he did confirm BLACKPINK’s inclusion in upcoming activities, his remarks sparked concern rather than reassurance. Notably, Yang stated that BLACKPINK’s comeback date has not yet been finalized.

This admission, delivered just weeks before their tour is expected to begin, fueled fan anxiety about the group's readiness and YG’s overall planning. Initial expectations had fans hopeful for a full-length album to precede the group's tour. With tickets for the tour already on sale for some time, many assumed that the musical comeback would serve as the promotional backbone for the concerts.

However, speculation has grown that the comeback might amount to nothing more than a digital single; far from the robust return many had anticipated. For a group of BLACKPINK’s stature, fans argue that a single release falls short of expectations. They believe it does not reflect the scale or effort the group deserves, especially after a prolonged hiatus from group activities.

Fans are also directing their frustration toward BLACKPINK, believing the members may share some responsibility for the situation. Some feel the group is contributing to the problem by prioritizing solo activities over the group. Over the past year, each member has remained active through solo projects - be it music, fashion endorsements, or acting roles.

Fans have celebrated these individual milestones. But they are now questioning whether these commitments have left enough time for the members to prepare adequately for a full-scale group return. As a result, there’s growing concern that BLACKPINK’s comeback may be hurried or underwhelming.

This unease has escalated into visible backlash across online fan communities. In an unexpected turn, several of BLACKPINK’s prominent fan-run update accounts have announced they are closing down. These platforms, which have served as reliable sources for news, photos, and updates. They cited disappointment and disillusionment with the group’s unclear direction as reasons for stepping away.

The vague nature of YG Entertainment’s statements has left fans with more questions than answers. With less than two months to go before the first tour date, many are calling for immediate clarification on what exactly BLACKPINK’s comeback will entail. Supporters want to know whether the group will release a full album and how extensive the promotional activities will be. They are also curious about what kind of preparations are being made to ensure the tour meets expectations.

