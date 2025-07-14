Love Island USA Season 7: Amaya and Bryan Seal Their Romance With Exclusive Status on Finale Date

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Love Island USA Season 7 finale.

Love Island USA Season 7 came to a sweet close for Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. During the July 13 finale, the couple took a big step by making their relationship exclusive while enjoying their final date together.

The pair shared an intimate moment in the jungle over champagne. They looked back at childhood photos and talked about how their journey brought them closer. "Most of my best moments were with you," Amaya told Bryan as per PEOPLE. "With you, I don't ever cry out of sadness. Every time I feel a heightened emotion with you, it's always just happy tears."

Amaya opens up about their connection

During their conversation, Amaya remembered the moment Bryan stood up for her at the villa. "You make me happier. You don't understand how much it meant to me, that moment, of you standing up for me during the Standing on Business challenge," she told him.

Amaya added, "If my light is too bright for somebody, wear sunglasses or something. That is not a 'me' problem. But with you, you look right into the sun."

Bryan shared his feelings, too. “I just wanted to talk to you and basically let you know how much I care about you and how much you mean to me,” he said. He continued, “I definitely wanted to leave here letting you know that I want to make stuff exclusive with us and prioritize us.”

Amaya said yes without hesitation. The couple sealed it with a kiss, a champagne toast, and a slow dance.

Here’s what happened after their date

After their date, Amaya and Bryan joined the other Islanders at the fire pit and shared their news with everyone. Bryan told the group that they had officially made their relationship exclusive, which was met with cheers and applause.

In their confessional, Amaya joked that somebody had popped the question that night. Bryan added that he just wanted to clear up any gray area and reassure Amaya that he wanted to keep working on their relationship, prioritize them, and take steps forward together.

