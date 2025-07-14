Olivia Culpo-Christian McCaffrey Welcome First Baby Colette Annalise, See Their Sweet Hospital Photos

Olivia Culpo is officially a mom. The model and former Miss Universe welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Colette Annalise McCaffrey, with her husband, NFL star Christian McCaffrey. The couple shared the big news on Instagram on Sunday, July 13.

In their joint Instagram post, Culpo and McCaffrey kept the caption simple with their daughter’s name and a white heart emoji. The announcement included black-and-white photos of Culpo in the hospital with McCaffrey by her side as she gave birth.

Advertisement

A special moment for the new parents

Culpo described the birth as “the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences” in her Instagram stories. She posted a color photo from the hospital, writing, “As soon as he came into the room I felt most at peace. Look at the grip.”

One photo shows baby Colette resting on a fluffy blanket with her tiny hand curled up into a fist. Another sweet moment shows McCaffrey looking down at his newborn daughter in her hospital bed. Culpo added, “Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world,” and called their bond “a love like no other.”

Here’s what Olivia said about becoming a mom

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey first shared that they were expecting their first baby back in March. They announced the news on Instagram with black-and-white photos from a maternity shoot. Culpo wrote, “Next chapter, motherhood,” in the caption.

Advertisement

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, Culpo said, “I’m so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time. It’s very special.”

At that time, the couple did not know if they were having a boy or a girl, but were ready for the next chapter. Culpo said her husband was made to be a dad and added, “He’s so excited. I think he’s gonna really enjoy it and be just the best.”

The new mom also shared that the journey made her appreciate her own mother even more. Culpo said she had gained a lot of respect for her mom and realized through this experience how much she needed her, which she hadn’t expected.

She mentioned that her mother had been especially helpful at the beginning of her pregnancy, which was a tough time for her. Culpo added that it felt ironic to need her mom the most right when she was about to become a mom herself, and said she was truly grateful for that support.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vanessa Hudgens Gets Ready for ‘Round Two’ as Actress Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Cole Tucker