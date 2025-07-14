Bhindi Bazaar recreated in Thailand for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: Production designer reveals taking 300 people's help

Ever since Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar's teaser has been out, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. Whether it's the change in avatar or the casting, everything has already created hype. But did you know that it took more than a year of blood, sweat, sleepless nights, and an ambitious globe-trotting recce to create the final product we enjoy on-screen? In a recent interview, production designer Saini S Johray opens up about recreating Pakistani lanes in Thailand and more.

What went behind creating the 'massive' sets of Dhurandhar?

Saini S Johray revealed that it took him almost 3 months to build the 'massive' sets for Dhurandhar. From March to May, he and his team spent designing, June was for recce, and in July, they began shooting. He further revealed having 12 designers in his team who worked for 12 hours a day, as it was a very vast film.

"I think in my career, it's one of those films that has the maximum number of locations," he added.

Explaining how they re-created Pakistani lanes, Saini said that they relied on newspaper cuttings, old videos, and news to understand the geography of the particular area of Pakistan. Then they created a 6-acre set in Thailand and a massive one on Madh Island.

Why did Saini S Johray zero down on Thailand?

Johray explained that they couldn't shoot in Mumbai with the star cast they had. It wasn't possible for them to shoot in a studio, as they wanted a huge 6-acre plot. Moreover, the shooting dates were in July, which meant Mumbai would be facing severe monsoons, hence they couldn't put a set there. So, that is when they arrived in Thailand, and its beautiful landscape was just perfect for them to build a larger-than-life set.

Saini worked with 200-300 Thai people for 20 days to create this massive set for Ranveer Singh starrer. He exclaimed, "Thai people don't know how Bhindi Bazaar looks, so I had to make sure that everything looks 100% real and not Thailand at all. If you look at the teaser, you wouldn't even notice it!"

Well, we bet this is going to make you go back and watch the first look of Dhurandhar, only to find out parts of Thailand in Bhindi Bazaar.

