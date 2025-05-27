Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s small-town drama adds Rs 5 crore on 1st Tuesday
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf continues decent hold at the box office. The movie added Rs 5 crore to the tally on Day 5.
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chul Maaf is holding up decently at the box office. The romantic-comedy, marking the directorial debut of Karan Sharma, met with mixed reception among the audience and the critics.
Bhool Chuk Maaf collects Rs 5 crore on Day 5, approaches Rs 40 crore mark
Debuted with Rs 7 crore on its opening day, the latest bollywood rom-com continues to drive the audience to the cinemas. The movie stormed Rs 28 crore in its opening weekend, followed by a reasonable first Monday of Rs 4.50 crore.
According to the estimates, Bhool Chuk Maaf added Rs 5 crore to the tally on its Day 5, taking the total cume to Rs 37.50 crore net in India. The time-loop movie is now approaching the Rs 40 crore mark. If it continues to score well, the Rajkummar Rao movie will enter the Rs 50 crore club by the end of this week.
The fate of Bhool Chuk Maaf depends on its performance in the second weekend and then on the weekdays. One must note that the movie is expected to stream online from June 2025's first week, which can dent its full potential at the box office.
Day-wise box office collections of Bhool Chuk Maaf are as follows:
|Day
|Net Box Office
|1
|Rs 7.00 crore
|2
|Rs 9.50 crore
|3
|Rs 11.50 crore
|4
|Rs 4.50 crore
|5
|Rs 5.00 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 37.50 crore
Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas now
