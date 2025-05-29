Is Ranveer Singh producing Shaktimaan? Here's the TRUTH you want to know

Ranveer Singh sparked speculation over producing the new Shaktimaan series amid claims that the actor acquired the rights to the show. In the past months, the rumors stated that the new dad in town was to collaborate with Mukesh Khanna, who is known to play the iconic role of the indian superhero.

As per Hindustan Times the actor’s team has issued a clarification, mentioning that the Dil Dhadakne Do star has not acquired any rights to the show as a producer. Moreover, the reps also confirmed that Singh is currently busy with his shooting for Dhurandhar and Don 3.

Ranveer Singh’s team issues a clarification statement

Meanwhile, the statement released by Ranveer Singh’s team read, "The news about Ranveer Singh acquiring rights of developing a new superhero (Shaktimaan) project as the producer holds no truth.” It further stated, “He is currently busy shooting for Aditya Dhar’s next and then, Don 3 is also on the cards for him.”

According to the previously published reports, Khanna did not want Singh to play the role of the superhero. He revealed to a media outlet that the actor came in and sat in front of him for three hours.

However, the Mahabharat actor did not find what it needs to be a Shaktimaan in Ranveer. The veteran star went on to state, “He looks fickle as if he will con somebody. But he is a terrific actor. When I praised him, I mentioned that nobody else in the film industry has the energy like him. But I haven't approved him for the role. He must have felt bad."

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming projects

As for his upcoming movies, Singh will next appear in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The filmmaker is popularly known for his work in Vicky Kaushal starrer, URI: The Surgical Strike.

Additionally, the actor will also star alongside Kiara Advani in the Farhan Akhtar-hailed Don 3. If reports are to be trusted, the Rocky aur Rani star will play the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2. There has been no official confirmation about it yet.

