Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Trends: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s time loop comedy eyes jump on Tuesday

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer romantic-comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf is continuing its decent hold at the box office. The movie is targeting a nominal jump on Tuesday because of slashed ticket prices in the top multiplex chains.

Bhool Chuk Maaf holds decently, targets Rs 5 crore among Blockbuster Tuesday Offer

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf began its box office journey at Rs 7 crore. It further collected Rs 9.5 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Day 3, taking the opening weekend cume to Rs 28 crore. It recorded a decent hold on its first Monday and added Rs 4.50 crore to the tally, bringing the total box office to Rs 32.50 crore net in India.

As per estimates, the time loop comedy saw a spike in traction and occupancy on Day 5. The movie is expected to add around Rs 5 crore to the tally today. The movie is now inching towards the Rs 40 crore mark. It will soon storm past the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. Then, it will march towards its theatrical end as the movie is likely to stream on OTT in just 14 days after its theatrical debut.

It will be interesting to see whether the Rajkummar Rao starrer joins the successful mid-size releases- Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, and Raid 2, by the end of its theatrical run. All eyes are now on its hold in the coming days and then in the 2nd weekend.

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

