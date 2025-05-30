Kankhajura Review: Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina led enthralling psychological thriller is a classy amalgamation of deception, betrayal and manipulation

Plot

The story revolves around Ashu (Roshan Mathew), a man released from prison after serving 14 years for murder. Struggling with a stammer, Ashu is eager to reconnect with his elder brother, Max (Mohit Raina), an aspiring construction mogul in Goa. Max lives a seemingly perfect life with his loving wife Nisha (Sarah Jane Dias), and their daughter, Ira. Ashu, who is desperate to win Max’s approval, goes to extreme lengths, eliminating threats to Max’s business.

Advertisement

A mishap leads to Max losing trust in Ashu. Ashu becomes a police informant to expose Max’s illegal dealings. As the show progresses, we learn of the dark history between the brothers, with Max and his friends Pedro and Shardul being primary reasons for Ashu's instable mental condition.

Who wins in this battle of the brothers? Ashu or Max? Watch Kankhajura to find out.

What Works for Kankhajura

Kankhajura shines as a compelling crime thriller with a pulpy, edge-of-the-seat narrative. The story is layered with themes of guilt, family, and fractured bonds, keeping you hooked with its unpredictable twists. The pacing is spot-on for most episodes and the intense drama is balanced well with emotional depth, especially in scenes exploring the brothers’ troubled past.

The cinematography captures Goa’s vibrant yet gritty backdrop. The background music is a standout, amplifying the suspense and emotional weight of key moments. The climax is very satisfying, tying up loose ends while delivering a punch that feels earned. The show’s ability to blend Indian emotional depth with a global thriller format makes it a fresh addition to the OTT space.

Advertisement

What Doesn’t Work for Kankhajura

While Kankhajura is engaging, it’s not without flaws. As an adaptation of Magpie, it occasionally feels derivative. Some episodes, particularly in the middle, slow down, with repetitive scenes that could have been trimmed for a tighter narrative. These slower portions slightly disrupt the otherwise brisk pacing. A few subplots feel underexplored, leaving minor gaps in the story. Barring these minor inconveniences, Kankhajura is an enthralling psychological thriller with a lot to offer.

Watch the Kankhajura Trailer

Performances in Kankhajura

Roshan Mathew is exceptional as Ashu. He portrays a complex mix of vulnerability and menace. Mohit Raina brings intensity and charm to Max. He kills it in the climax portions. Sarah Jane Dias shines as Nisha, capturing the emotional struggle of a woman caught in a crumbling family. Trinetra Haldar as Amy aces her role of a transwoman facing domestic abuse. Usha Nadkarni as Deshmukh Bai is as commanding as ever. Mahesh Shetty and Ninad Kamat as Pedro and Shardul, support the leads with strong supporting performances.

Advertisement

Final Verdict of Kankhajura

Kankhajura is a gripping, well-crafted thriller that blends pulp, emotion, and suspense. Despite minor pacing issues and its reliance on Magpie, the series stands out with strong performances, slick visuals, and a story that keeps you guessing.

You can now stream Kankhajura on SonyLIV.

ALSO READ: KanKhajura OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew's thriller web series online?