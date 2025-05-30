Retro OTT Verdict: Box office, Twitter review of Suriya and Pooja Hegde's Tamil action drama

Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has finally made its digital debut today, May 30. The movie is now streaming on Netflix, and fans have already tapped their TV remotes to watch this Tamil action drama. Social media is now buzzing with reviews from netizens who have seen the film. If you're planning to watch it online, take a look at these audience reactions first.

Advertisement

What do netizens have to say about Retro?

Viewers felt Retro offered a great movie experience, especially praising Pooja Hegde's performance. Many called it her best so far, saying she gave everything to the role. Viewers felt the first half, including the interval block and mass scenes, was gripping. Suriya’s portrayal of a reformed gangster received appreciation for its depth and impact.

Santhosh Narayanan’s background score stood out for most. A single-take action scene was mentioned by several fans as a major highlight. The film’s visuals and camera work were also well received. Audiences noted that even at home, everyone remained fully engaged with the film. Some expressed disbelief that others found the movie slow or lacking, urging them to give it a proper watch.

While the overall making and performances got praise, a few pointed out minor dips in the screenplay. Some also felt the dialogues could have been better. Still, most agreed that whenever action took the lead, Retro delivered big.

Advertisement

Check out the Retro OTT verdict by netizens below:

Retro's box office performance

Retro, released on May 1 with high expectations, faced mixed reviews from audiences. This impacted its performance at the box office. The film ended its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of Rs 97 crore, falling just short of the Rs 100 crore milestone.

In India, the movie earned Rs 71 crore. Tamil Nadu alone contributed Rs 48.75 crore to that total. Overseas, the film managed to collect around Rs 26 crore. Despite the initial buzz, the romantic action drama, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, couldn't fully capitalize on its hype.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: 4 South movies to binge-watch on OTT this week: Retro, Thudarum, and more