Kaalapatthar OTT release: When and where to watch Vikky Varun starrer Kannada action drama film online

Kaalapatthar is a Kannada action drama film that hit the big screens on September 13, 2024. Directed by debutant Vikky Varun, the movie opened to mixed responses at the box office. The film also struggled to secure any OTT platforms for its release initially. However, the movie has finally made its way to streaming platforms.

When and where to watch Kaalapatthar

Kaalapatthar began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 30, 2025. Making the announcement on X, Vikky Varun wrote, "My film Kaalapatthar is now streaming on Prime Video! A journey of love, duty, and intense action — brought to life with passion and dedication."

Check out the announcement post of Kaalapatthar's OTT release below:

Official trailer and plot of Kaalapatthar

Kaalapatthar follows the story of Shankara, an army man whose life takes an unexpected turn after a twist of fate earns him national recognition. Mistakenly hailed as a hero, his village honors him with a statue. But this sudden fame changes everything. He begins to sense that something isn’t quite right in his life anymore.

The film is set in the dry, drought-stricken village of Moodalapura in North Karnataka. The harsh landscape and water scarcity form a crucial part of the narrative. Shankara’s internal conflict deepens as he grapples with the consequences of his unintended fame.

A parallel track features his bond with Ganga, a schoolteacher who becomes his voice of reason. Meanwhile, local politicians exploit both the water crisis and Shankara’s fame to manipulate the villagers.

Cast and crew of Kaalapatthar

Kaalapatthar features Vikky Varun, Dhanya Ramkumar, and Nagabharana in prominent roles. The supporting cast includes Achyut Kumar, Sampath, Rajesh Nataranga, Galli Nata, Basu Hiremath, and Kanthraj Kaddipudi.

The film is produced by Suresh and Nagaraju from Billinakotte, with direction by Vikky Varun. Sandeep Kumar handles the cinematography, while the music is composed by Anoop Seelin 2.0. On the other hand, the editing is done by Deepu S. Kumar.

