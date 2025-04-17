Box Office: Analyzing strategy of Paddington in Peru makers to release their movie in India 6 months after theatrical premiere

Paddington in Peru is a popular live-action animated adventure comedy film released in 2024. Led by the beloved main character Paddington, a bear, it is the third installment in the Hollywood Paddington film series. The film is directed by Dougal Wilson, following the first two installments, which were directed by Paul King. It is scheduled to release in India nearly six months after its initial theatrical premiere in the UK. Let's analyze the strategy to assess whether it can succeed in India.

Paddington in Peru India release

Paddington in Peru was released theatrically in the UK back in November 2024. It saw a much later release in the US in February 2025, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. As the film achieved successful results, it has now been scheduled for release in India on April 18th. With its earlier releases, the film has already generated positive word-of-mouth, which could be leveraged to build hype for its upcoming premieres in other countries.

April 18th also marks the release of several major Indian films, such as Kesari Chapter 2 and Odela 2, while Jaat and Good Bad Ugly continue to perform well at the box office. Amid such strong competition, Paddington in Peru may receive limited screen space in A-tier centers. Animated or live-action hybrid films have generally not attracted large audiences in India, with only a few exceptions. While Paddington 3 may not carry massive expectations, it could perform reasonably well by targeting multiplex-centric viewers.

Although the Paddington franchise does not have a large fan base in India, it still holds potential to build an audience from the ground up. Considering all these factors, the film’s theatrical run in India could be a challenging one if it does not receive a positive response from the audience.

Watch the Paddington in Peru trailer

Paddington in Peru box office run

From its theatrical run in several other global markets, the film grossed USD 191.6 Million. While this gross does make it a success, it remains lower than the earlier installments of its franchise. While Paddington released in 2014 collected USD 318.7 Million, Paddington 2 did see a drop in its gross too with USD 283.7 Million. Paddington 3 now continues this trend of downward grossers but huge successes at the box office.

