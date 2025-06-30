Kuberaa witnessed a steep drop in its second weekend, collecting just Rs. 12 crore approx at the Indian box office. That takes its total box office gross in India to Rs. 91.50 crore approx, with another Rs. 30 crore (USD 3.50 million) from overseas markets, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 122 crore approx.

The film had a promising first weekend with an excellent trend, but it had an ordinary drop on Monday and then weekdays saw further drops. The way the film dropped on weekdays, it seemed it would be lights out in the second weekend, with competition arriving. However, the weekend did saw business stabilising a bit, but the damage was already done on days prior. Same time last week, the film was looking to be a much-needed HIT for the Telugu film industry, with a Rs. 150 crore plus worldwide final, but now it will barely scrape over the Rs. 125 crore mark.

Advertisement

The box office collections of Kuberaa in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 79.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.00 cr. Total Rs. 91.50 cr.

The big underperformance for the film has come from Tamil Nadu, which is set to wrap under Rs. 20 crore, an abysmal number for a film starring Dhanush. Telugu states have actually done well, though they could have been far better considering where things stood after the first weekend.

The territorial breakdown for Kuberaa is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 57.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 26.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 6.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 24.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 11.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 18.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 91.50 cr. North America USD 2,250,000 Rest of World USD 1,250,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,500,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 121.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Kannappa Box Office Collections: Vishnu Manchu starrer falls apart over the weekend