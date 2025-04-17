After the success of Kesari (2019), Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar are reuniting to bring the untold story of Jallianwala Baug with Kesari: Chapter 2. The film, also starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, is all set for an April 18, 2025 release, coinciding with the Good Friday holiday. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial has been certified ‘A-Adults Only’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Advertisement

Kesari 2 marks the debut of Dharma Productions in distribution and the studio has planned a rather smart distribution strategy by giving the film a controlled release, with showcasing varying from center to center, with the main focus on the urban markets. The genre has limitations, and in today's market, it is important to give right release to films, as it takes no time for social media to react to the reports of shows being reduced. As per the present trends, the Akshay Kumar starrer is looking to release on about 1750 screens in India, with the scope of going towards the 2000 screen mark over the weekend based on audience demand.

The advance bookings for Kesari: Chapter 2 opened late on Tuesday, and the film has started to gain some momentum on Thursday. As off Thursday at 3.30 PM, Kesari 2 has sold approximately 18,500 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – with the former leading the race by clocking pre-sales of 13,750 tickets. Kesari 2 is looking at a final pre-sale in the range of 30,000 tickets to 33,000 tickets, which is a decent result for an ‘A-Rated’ film, devoid of song, and other usual commercial trappings.

Advertisement

The film will see higher than usual walk-ins on Friday owing to the holiday in urban markets and is expected to clock an opening in the range of Rs 7.25 crore to Rs 8.25 crore. From here, with positive reports, the film should show gains over the weekend, and put up a reasonable 3-day number. This start will sample Kesari 2 to a section of audience, and should lead to a faster spread of word of mouth, as the early reports are on the positive side, though eventually, verdicts are given out by the audience and it's a wait and watch game for the film to resonate with the target audience.

From a start around the Rs 7.50 crore mark, it would be interesting to see if Kesari 2 manages to follow a trajectory similar to another A-Rated courtroom drama, OMG 2, spearheaded by Akshay Kumar, and do a lifetime business at 15x multiplier. Strong reports from the morning and noon shows could push the collections closer to the Rs 10 crore mark, with strong walk-ins towards evening and night shows. The teaser and trailer were appreciated by the target audience and the eyes are on the same to translate into footfalls over the weekend.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office of Kesari 2.

ALSO READ: Jaat vs Gadar 2 Day 7 Box Office: Comparing theatrical run of Sunny Deol’s latest film with his cult sequel