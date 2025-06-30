Kannappa Box Office Collections: Vishnu Manchu starrer falls apart over the weekend

Kannappa had an ordinary weekend at the Indian box office, with numbers being on the low side and a decreasing trend. While the film held up reasonably well on Saturday, a drop in numbers on Sunday has all but sealed its fate. It is unlikely the film will get any sort of hold on weekdays and will likely be out of cinemas by the end of its first week.

The film grossed Rs. 26 crore approx in India over the weekend, most of it, Rs. 18.50 crore approx, coming from the Telugu states, despite the film having a wide pan-India release across various languages. The Hindi dubbed version got some numbers to show, but not enough to take it anywhere; the other dubbed versions were outright washouts.

The day-wise box office collections of Kannappa are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 10.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 25.75 cr.

To its credit, these numbers are actually big for the face value of lead Vishnu Manchu, who doesn’t have much of a box office track record to his name. However, the film has a very high cost involved, with a galore of cameos from across the country, including big names like Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal. It is because of this that the film warranted bigger numbers, and for that matter, whatever it has earned, probably came because of those factors.

The territorial breakdown for Kannappa in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 18.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 8.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 2.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 7.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.50 cr. North India Rs. 3.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 25.75 cr.

