Paddington In Peru Global Box Office Update: Much loved bear movie crosses USD 130 million on 1st Monday after US release

The beloved bear has done it again! Paddington in Peru, the third installment in the Paddington film franchise, has crossed USD 130 million at the global box office following its first Monday after the US release. The film has earned USD 14 million in the USA and Canada, while its international performance has been significantly stronger, contributing USD 116 million to its total. With positive word of mouth and sustained audience interest, Paddington in Peru still has abundant momentum, and projections suggest it could reach between USD 160 million and USD 175 million worldwide.

While Paddington 3 is still climbing at the box office, here’s a look at how its predecessors performed upon their release:

Paddington 2 (2018) earned an impressive USD 241 million, while the first Paddington film (2015) grossed slightly more with USD 250 million. Given Paddington in Peru’s current trajectory, the installment matching the collections of the two aforementioned films looks far-fetched but not impossible. Notably, the movie was made on a budget of $90 million; hence, its current performance is nothing but favorable, with more potential ahead.

The 2024 live-action adventure comedy, directed by Dougal Wilson in his feature directorial debut, brings back familiar faces including Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of the titular bear. New cast members include Emily Mortimer (replacing Sally Hawkins as Mrs. Brown), Carla Tous, Oliva Volman, and Antonio Banderas.

The screenplay for Paddington 3 was written by Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont, based on a story by Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Burton. Like the previous Paddington movies, the film is inspired by Michael Bond’s beloved Paddington stories.

In this new adventure, Paddington embarks on a journey to Peru after discovering that his beloved Aunt Lucy has mysteriously disappeared from the Home for Retired Bears. Determined to find her, he sets off with the Brown family, leading them through the jungles of the titular South American country. As they unravel the mystery, they stumble upon a legendary treasure, navigating through the lush and perilous Amazon rainforest in a thrilling tale of heart and humor.

With Paddington in Peru still drawing audiences worldwide, we’ll closely watch its box office tally. You know where to tune in for all the latest updates.